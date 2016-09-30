Is Donald Trump Actually Racist? Don't Judge The Book By It Cover

Not if you look at his past, or even investigate those who work for him. There is one situation in particular where he actually sued a city because of their racist policy of barring Jews and Blacks from a property that he purchased.

Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has been labeled a racist by pundits, the media and voters, who, in most cases, have only paid attention to brief sound bites, excerpts of his speeches or random tweets from his widely followed Twitter account.

Sometimes, in judging the character of an individual, it pays to see what people actually do when nobody’s really paying attention. When it came to segregation in the South at private, all-white country clubs, it might have been in Trump’s business interests to simply look the other way.

So You Think You Know the Real Donald Trump?

Those who dig a little deeper, however, will quickly discover that Trump is far from prejudiced toward any particular groups or individuals of disparate backgrounds.

The Republican candidate does not discriminate when it comes to people whose company he keeps, those he hires or people he caters to as customers and buyers, respectively, of his businesses and real estate properties.

Those who know Trump know that he has a very diverse group of friends, from people such as Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina (who is Indian-American) to the boxer Mike Tyson (who is African-American) to entertainer and entrepreneur Sean “P. Diddy” Combs (also African-American).

Former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, the sole black GOP presidential candidate in the 2016 race, joined Trump’s organization as an advisor to his campaign after withdrawing from the race in March of this year.

Trump Fought Racism, Anti-Semitism When No One Was Looking.

Mar-a-Lago is an opulent estate in Palm Beach, Florida created by millionaire Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1924, opening in 1927. When she died, the property “fell into mothballs” until Donald Trump purchased it in 1985. But his plan to refurbish and upgrade the grand old mansion and turn it into a private club upset the local City Council.

By now, everyone should know that did NOT sit well with “The Donald.”

He Fought these racist policies…with movies and a lawsuit

Palm Beach had a long and storied history of barring Jews and Blacks from their clubs. Trump wanted his club to be inclusive (albeit expensive). They decided his club would “disrupt a quiet street.”

When the council refused to budge on the issue, he filed a $100 Million lawsuit. His attorneys sent them copies of two movies -“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “A Gentleman’s Agreement.” Both of them deal with discrimination. The move infuriated the council, but eventually Trump won over the court of public opinion and things began to change.

Moreover, the piece quoted the Anti-Defamation League’s then-Director Abraham Foxman as having said this about Trump’s suit: “He put the light on Palm Beach — not on the beauty and the glitter, but on its seamier side of discrimination.”

“The harsh reality of the racism charge against Trump is not only that it is bogus, utterly false from start to finish…The good news here that in Donald Trump someone — finally — is standing up to fight back. Just as he fought back all those years ago in Palm Beach when no one was looking.” The Spectator

“A well-educated black has a tremendous advantage”

In 1989, he told Bryant Gumbel in an interview, “A well-educated black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market…if I was starting off today, I would love to be a well-educated black, because I really do believe they have the actual advantage today. “ In fact, all the serious studies refuted that. However his statement did serve as a kind of shout-out to those who were ignorant about the racial dynamics in the U.S. economy.

Media Refused to Cover What Trump Did to Jews and Blacks at Golf Course 25 Years Ago.

Action speaks louder than words.

Action speaks louder than words.

votes ?

I honestly don't see this man as a racist. A racist is the one whose under his leadership his own people are .

If comments are the yardstick to tag someone racist, then read this

NOW , be the judge .

