Liquidator of DKM assets suspects fraudulent claims by depositors

Acting Registrar General, Jemima Oware, has underscored the need for a rigorous process to verify claims of customers of the defunct microfinance company, DKM Diamond.

The Registrar-General’s Department which, is the official liquidator, has met affected customers in the Upper East, Upper West, and Brong Ahafo regions as part of efforts to refund monies to depositors.

Although the Bank of Ghana (BoG) verified claims of the depositors before liquidating the company, PriceWaterHouseCoopers are undertaking another audit and will soon announce modalities for a refund.

“We realize that the value of the claims was about GH¢120 million, but when we did [an audit], we had a claim of GH¢540 million and that is huge so we suspect that people have put in fraudulent claims. That is why there is a need for verification,” Jemima Oware said.

There are 93,000 different claims from 63,000 customers, she revealed.

Customers are expected to start receiving their deposits from next month.

Last year, the Bank of Ghana moved to stop the company from operating over concerns that it was violating the microfinance regulations.

The microfinance firm diverted aboutGHâ‚µ77 million of customers’ deposits into its other subsidiaries that failed to yield profits.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com