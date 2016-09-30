Today's front pages: Friday, September 30, 2016

COMMODITY FARMERS LAUNCH INQUEST INTO FERTILISER PROGRAMME

The Ghana Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut Farmer’s Association has raised concerns over the sale of subsidized fertilizer by farmers, warning that the act could negatively affect government policy on fertilizer programmes.

GOV’T SURMOUNTS IMF HURDLE

Fiscal policymakers are in a seemingly buoyant mood after the IMF on Wednesday gave its seal of approval to the third review of the ongoing bailout programme.

LEGAL SYSTEM SEEN HINDERING CREDIT AVAILABILITY

Mike Nyinaku, CEO of Beige Capital has stated that the current legal system does not encourage financial institutions to lend to SMEs.

ACCESS BANK TO LAUNCH IPO THIS YEAR

Access Bank has received all regulatory approvals to issue an Initial Public Offering to raise money on the Ghana Stock Exchange to boost its capital and expand its lending scope.

MORE MUMS GOING ‘CRAZY’; PUT LIVES OF BABIES AT RISK

Childbirth can be one the exciting moments for most mothers, but after childbirth, most women suffer from a condition – Post Natal Depression – that make them either neglect or harm their newborn babies and in extreme cases, develop suicidal tendencies.

DVLA TARGETS STUDENT DRIVERS

The DVLA has launched a Tertiary Driver Licence Project (TDLP) aimed at granting students the opportunity to learn how to drive and obtain driver licence before they complete their programme of study.

9 READ FOR PRESIDENT

Nine presidential hopefuls yesterday submitted their nomination forms to enable them to contest in the December presidential election.

CPP PICKS KUFUOR BOY

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the presidential candidate of the CPP has selected Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketiah as his running mate for the December 7 polls.

FORD GIFT SAGA: MAAHAMA VIOLATES POLICY – CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has established that President John Mahama breached the gift policy of the state when he accepted a Ford Expedition vehicle gift from a Burkinabe contractor.

CHRAJ CLEARS MAHAMA OF BRIBERY ALLEGATION

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has dismissed bribery allegations leveled against President John Mahama over the receipt of a Ford Expedition vehicle as a gift.

NDUOM ASSURES FARMERS OF BETTER LIVING CONDITIONS

Presidential hopeful of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has assured farmers in the country of better living conditions when given the nod to govern this country.

PERFUME SCAM HITS TOWN

The latest trick is what is termed as perfume scam. In this scheme, the scammers go around malls, lorry parks, door to door, cash points and on the streets pretending to be selling. The users are generally asked to sniff a bottle of perfume or sniff a perfume paper strip that contains no perfume but some chemicals. Once the users sniffs the supposed perfume, the user ends up unconscious.

YOUTH ORGANIZER FINED FOR CASTING SPELL ON EC OFFICIAL

The Mankranso traditional authority has fined the Ahafo Ano South-East Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for casting a spell on the Electoral Commission (EC) Director for Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region.

