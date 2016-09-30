The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been taunting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asking the leadership to just rehash its 2012 manifesto and present it to Ghanaians.

Barely three months to the December 7 general elections the NPP is yet to present its manifesto to Ghanaian.

According Mr. Nketia the NPP delayed the release of its manifesto because it does not have clear and achievable ideas to present to Ghanaians.

“…So they [NPP] can present their 2012 manifesto if they don't have a new manifesto so that Ghanaians will assess them based on what they can offer. After all, they couldn't be in power so they did not have that opportunity to implement that 2012 manifesto.

Although the NPP has announced it will launch the manifesto on October 9, 2016, the NDC General Secretary said the long delay obviously means the party is just bereft of ideas.

“If they actually believe in what is contained in it [2012 manifesto] they can still recycle it and present it and we don't have any problem with them,” he on Thursday while addressing party supporters when he accompanied the Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to submit President Mahama's nomination forms to the Electoral Commission.

NPP manifesto launch moved to Trade Fair

The NPP which had delayed the manifesto launch following claims that the NDC would copy their ideas moved from the launch of the document from Tamale to Accra .

The party said the launch will now be held at the Trade Fair Center in Accra on October 9.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

