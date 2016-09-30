KMA Presiding Member election postponed

Just when the people of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region thought they would finally elect a Presiding Member today [Friday], the election has been postponed to Tuesday.

This is because there is currently no Judge in Kumasi to swear the Presiding Member into office after the elections. All the judges are in Accra for a programme.

The Assembly has been without a Metropolitan Chief Executive and Presiding Member for several months and efforts to elect a new one on several occasions had ended in a deadlock.

A few days ago, one of the main contenders agreed to step down from the race to allow for an easy election of a winner.

