Ghana is poised to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, MDGs. Goal 6 of the SDGs estimates that, by 2030, there should be an end to open defecation.

Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, has said the country is likely to achieve this goal earlier by 2025.

But how can the country attain this goal when persons engaged in open defecation see it as a lifestyle?

In the documentary below titled: Living Open Defecation, Citi FM's Umaru Sanda Amadu visits La in Accra, to find out how serious the practice is; and why it will not end anytime soon.