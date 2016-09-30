Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Headlines | 30 September 2016 08:06 CET

Living Open Defecation: A feature by Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda

By CitiFMonline

Ghana is poised to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, MDGs. Goal 6 of the SDGs estimates that, by 2030, there should be an end to open defecation.

Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, has said the country is likely to achieve this goal earlier by 2025.

But how can the country attain this goal when persons engaged in open defecation see it as a lifestyle?

In the documentary below titled: Living Open Defecation, Citi FM's Umaru Sanda Amadu visits La in Accra, to find out how serious the practice is; and why it will not end anytime soon.

Headlines

FRIENDSHIP IS NOT ONLY A DELICIOUS PRESENT BUT ALSO A PERMAMENT TASK OR?
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img