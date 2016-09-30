EC Internet Cable Cut Off In The Offinso North

The district office of the Electoral Commission in the Offinso North has had its internet cable cut off by unknown persons this morning.

Confirming to Cruz FM's Alhassan Bin Jibril Spelele, the district electoral officer,Mr. Ahmed said he was informed yesterday at around 9pm by his driver after the office's security man had called without reaching him.

According to the security man, he got to work around 6pm and got to know that the internet cable has been cut so he called the driver to inform.

The case has since being reported to the Akumadan police for further investigation. Meanwhile, the security man is in the police custody for questioning.