US orders families of govt personnel to leave DR Congo

Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)

Washington (AFP) - The United States has ordered families of government personnel stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo to leave amid fears about escalating violence, the State Department said.

"The potential for civil unrest is high in parts of Kinshasa and other major cities," it said, referring to the country's capital in a statement.

"As a result of the deteriorating security situation, family members of US government personnel have been ordered to leave the country beginning September 29. Most official US government travel to the DRC has been halted."