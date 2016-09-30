Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Congo | 30 September 2016 05:00 CET

US orders families of govt personnel to leave DR Congo

By AFP
Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)
Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa on September 19, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)

Washington (AFP) - The United States has ordered families of government personnel stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo to leave amid fears about escalating violence, the State Department said.

"The potential for civil unrest is high in parts of Kinshasa and other major cities," it said, referring to the country's capital in a statement.

"As a result of the deteriorating security situation, family members of US government personnel have been ordered to leave the country beginning September 29. Most official US government travel to the DRC has been halted."

Congo

Never give up in life because the Lord is AZAR meaning He is my HELPER
By: Keziah Sarfoah Nana
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img