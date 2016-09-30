Photos: Mahama, Akufo-Addo supporters jubilate during filing of nomination

Supporters of both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) jubilated in front of the Electoral Commission (EC)'s office during the filing of nominations by their leaders Thursday.

President John Mahama who is the leader of the NDC had his nomination form submitted for him by his running mate Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur. He was accompanied by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho.

[L-R] Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur and NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia

[L-R] EC boss Charlotte Osei receiving the nomination form from NPP leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Flagbearer of the NPP Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo personally submitted his nomination form in the company of former Finance Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo and the acting General Secretary of NPP John Boadu.

This a compilation of pictures Myjoyonline.com has put together for your delight.

NPP leader with section of the media



Supporters of President Mahama predicting a 57 percent victory

Police presence as Mr Akufo-Addo presents his nomination form

Leader of the Independent Peoples Party (IPP) Kofi Akpaloo presenting his nomination form

The JDM fever on the street as these laides use their umbrella to protect themselves from the sun rays

This woman demonstrates the queenly style of her party - NPP

[L-R] Deputy NDC General Secretary Koku Anyidoho and Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur

[M] Former Finance Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo surrounded by two NPP women

Teeming NDC supporters mass out at the EC's office to support their presidential candidate

Acting NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay



The rich Dombo-Dankwa-Busia tradition

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com