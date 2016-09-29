Access Bank and Aramex launches 'Shop and Ship' Service

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Access Bank and Aramex have launched a 'Shop & Ship' service that would allow customers who make purchases online to ship the items directly to Ghana.

To be able to use the service customers must register and also have Access Visa Cards to be able to ship their purchased items.

The online platform and delivery services powered by Aramex, gives members personalised shipping addresses for their locations in 18 countries to use on their favourite online store and have the goods shipped to Ghana at reasonable shipping rates.

The countries include the United States, United Kingdom, China, Germany, and France.

Others are United Arab Emirate, Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, and Hong Kong.

Until now, many Ghanaians have had to rely on relatives and friends coming from the locations of their desired shopping centres, to bring their shopping items as most online retail shops do not ship to Ghana.

By offering the Shop & Ship service Access Bank is bringing to Ghana a convenient shopping experience where customers would receive purchased goods in a short period of time.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of Access Bank's Managing Director, the Head of Exclusive Banking, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, highlighted the benefits that customers stand to gain when they sign on to the service and use their Access Visa Cards.

She said: 'e-commerce has made little headway in Ghana despite the growth in bridging the ICT gap. With the Shop & Ship service, we're creating more opportunities for the industry to thrive while helping customers to have the freedom to shop from anywhere in the world.'

Mrs Asante-Asiedu added that customers who register on the service within the first six months get 50 per cent discount off the registration charge.

It is worth noting that, Access Bank does not charge customers when they use their Visa Prepaid or Debit Cards online or when they withdraw money on any Access Bank ATM or make payments on their Point of Sale terminals.

Aramex Regional Manager for West Africa, Mr Samer Hajjar said: 'We are excited to be partnering with Access Bank.

'This agreement reflects our commitment to further growing the e-commerce sector and provide more customers with a highly efficient and convenient online shopping solution.

'It is an example of how we are helping to better connect online shoppers to e-tailers from around the world, in line with our commitment to facilitating global trade, to meet the increasing demand for global online shopping delivery solutions and to support e-tailers to grow their business.'

Mrs Angela Okugo, Head of Channel Services Access Bank, said customers could register for the lifetime membership of Shop & Ship by picking a registration from any of Access Banks 46 locations across the country.

Alternatively, the forms could be downloaded from the Bank's website www.ghana.accessbankplc.com.

Once the forms are completed they must be submitted at the branch to be registered for the service.

Access Bank continues to demonstrate commitment to bring quality service to customers through consistent investment adapted to their needs.

The Bank is also leading the way with investments in key sectors of the economy, including telecommunications, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing and agriculture.

GNA