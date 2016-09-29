Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 29 September 2016 23:00 CET

Speaker Adjaho assures Iran of Ghana's partnership

By GNA

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of Ghana to continue to partner with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the mutual interest and benefits to the people of the two nations.

He praised the Persian nation for hosting President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and himself (the Speaker) at different times, as they two nations forged ahead in their bilateral ties.

Speaker Adjaho made the commendation when Mr Mohammed Soleymani, the out-going Iran Ambassador to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Accra.

Speaker Adjaho said the lifting of sanctions by the United Nations was welcomed news.

He also recalled that he had underlined the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, and stressed that all countries should share an equal right to develop a civilian nuclear technology.

Mr Speaker Adjaho appealed to outgoing Ambassador to continue to be an Ambassador for Africa and advocate for the continent.

Mr Soleymani expressed gratitude to the Government and People of Ghana for the warm reception and working exercise in Ghana adding that he had enjoyed his stay in Ghana.

He noted the visits Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister during his duty tour and stressed the need for Accra and Tehran to deepen their bilateral ties.

He was in Ghana for five years and five months.
GNA

Politics

