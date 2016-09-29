Capital Bank launches Young Achiever Account

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Capital Bank has launched an account aimed at providing the best financial security for children from birth to the age of 17.

Dubbed: 'Capital Bank Young Achiever Account,' it is a social initiative to help families to actualise their dreams, which otherwise would have been shattered due to a lack of financial security.

The account comes with an interest tiered at two per cent above capital bank's savings account rate.

Speaking at the launch, Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor, Managing Director of Capital Bank, said the bank's superior value and desire to provide holistic financial solutions across every facet of the customer's lifecycle had led to the development of the Young Achiever Account.

Clients need only an opening balance of GHâ‚µ10.00 and an operating balance of GHâ‚µ100.00 for the Young Achiever Account.

'At capital bank, we believe that the young Achiever account is a social initiative aimed also at helping families to actualise their dreams which otherwise would have been shattered due to a lack of financial security,' he said.

Mr Odonkor said to enhance the value associated with the Young Achiever Account, Capital Bank has partnered MBM Associates and REVO Education to give Free ilearn tablets to clients who deposit GHâ‚µ5,000.00 or more.

The tablets are configured with 42 text books approved by the Ghana Education Service, past questions and answers from junior high school to senior high school and more.

He said parents would also receive up to 10 per cent discounts on books purchased at any Sytris Bookshop and up to 15 per cent discount on football and swimming programmes at Lizzy Sports Complex.

He urged parents to have a strategic plan for their children's future and most importantly the discipline to invest in the face of competing demands on their finances.

Mr Kelvin Sarfo, MBM Associate, said the ilearn project provides parents the opportunity to get involve to ensure that learning with the tablet becomes simple and easy for their children.

The tablet, he said, works without internet after logging in for the first time.

GNA