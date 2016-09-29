Two remanded on robbery charge

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded two persons for conspiring and robbing Mr Isaiah Harrison of his mobile phone worth GHÈ¼350.00.

Robert Nii Ayitey Ator, a trader, and Augustine Boateng, a barber, are said to have conspired with and robbed their victim on September 16, at the Anyaa School Junction.

Presenting the facts of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario told the court that the complainant, Isaiah is an electric welder at Anyaa market, while the accused persons also work at the same market.

She said on September 16, at about 2130 hours the complainant was going home after work and on reaching a section of the road at the Anyaa School junction the two accused persons emerged from the side of the road to attack him.

DSP Mario said they then ordered him to surrender his Samsung mobile phone, which he did.

She said the complainant quickly went to inform a witness in the case, and they both traced Robert to a nearby drinking spot and demanded for the phone, but he failed to return it.

DSP Mario said the next day the witness and some neighbours organised to arrest Robert and handed him over to the police together with the complainants stolen phone.

She said during investigations, Augustine was also arrested.

GNA