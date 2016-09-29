John Mahama files nomination to contest 2016 general election

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept 29, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Nominee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest for the December 7 general election.

The filing was done on his behalf by his running mate, Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the EC, declined to take the bankers draft for the filing fee of the Presidential Candidate and the Party's 275 parliamentary candidates; explaining that their action was informed by a court injunction secured by the Progressive People's Party over the filing fees.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was accompanied by NDC gurus such as Mr Koku Anyindoho, Deputy General Secretary, Mr Kobina Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party and Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the Klottey Korley Constituency.

Speaking to party supporters, who had gathered at the entrance of the EC, Vice President Amissah-Arthur urged them to work very hard for victory on December 7.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said the NDC had complied with the EC's requirements for the filling of both the flagbearer and the 275 parliamentary candidates.

He also urged party supporters to go all out and work hard to retain President Mahama at the Flagstaff House.

Earlier in the day other Presidential candidates who had filed their nominations include Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nana Agyemin Boateng of the United Front Party and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People's Party.

Others were United Progressive Party presidential candidate, Mr Akwasi Addai Odike and Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Party.

Mr Ayariga's nomination was filed on his behalf by his running mate, Mr Emmanuel Carl Bartels and the Party's General Secretary, Mr Razak Kwadwo Poku.

