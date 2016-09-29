GLoPAG launches peace campaign

Tema, Sept. 29, GNA - The Global Peace Association of Ghana (GLoPAG) has launched a campaign to disseminate peace messages to Ghanaians to help ensure a violence-free election in December.

The campaign is on the theme: 'Promoting and Sustaining the Peace Process in Ghana - The Role of GLoPAG and other civil society peace networks.'

The Association is a non-profit and non-partisan civil society movement which aims at sharing and building comprehensive and collaborative models for sustainable community and national development.

Mr Josepeh Donkor, the Director of GLoPAG, who launched the campaign at a seminar at Tema Community '11' in the Greater Accra Region, said the Association's objective is to fulfill the material wellbeing of all persons.

Mr Donkor said the Eastern Region branch of the Association, as part of the campaign, would hold a peace talk seminar at Akim Oda in October.

Dr Kwame Asiedu Kisi, the guest speaker, appealed to political leaders and their followers to avoid unpleasant speeches and work towards the sustenance of the current peace in the country while calling on the citizenry to build upon their inter-personal relationships.

Mr Tony Afenyo, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Ashaiman, urged Ghanaians to protect the peace and the democracy of the country so as to improve upon the socio-economic gains.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Asiamah Agyei, the Community '11' District Police Commander, said the personnel of the Police Service were mentally and physically prepared and determined to make the coming elections peaceful and successful.

Present at the function were chief imams, pastors, members of political groupings and members of the GLoPAG.

GNA