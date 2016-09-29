CPP appoints diplomat as running mate

The Convention People's Party has nominated a diplomat, and traditional ruler Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketiah as the running mate to the 2016 Presidential flagbearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.

The nomination by the Central Committee of the party comes just 68 days to go for the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Director of Communications of the CPP Issifu Kadiri Abdul Rauf told Joy News, Thursday, the running mate brings to the ticket years of experience working with the public service and at the international level.

Despite being a thoroughbred Nkrumaist, Kadiri Rauf said the nominee was a "senior aide" to ex-president John Kufuor and was awarded the Order of Volta, Companion in 2008.

He said the astute business man will bring his experience to bear on the CPP political fortunes in the December elections.

"The duo shall without doubt lead the process of renewing a just social, political and economic order in the country," he stated.

Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketiah is an engineer by profession and has served both in the Ghana Army with Base Workshop, having completed service from Boys Company and British Army in the 1960s.

