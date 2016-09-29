Mahama's lawyer hails CHRAJ's report on Mahama Ford gift

President John Mahama's lawyer, Mr. Tony Lithur, has welcomed the report of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice exonerating the president over the Ford Gift Saga.

Mr. Lithur said whilst he was "always confident of my client's innocence, the report throws more light on the circumstances surrounding the subject of the comlaints, and demonstrates clearly to the people of Ghana that the accusations of conflict of interest and corruption variously made against my clients by different people and entities in various fora, were wrong, without basis and unsupported by the facts."

The President's lawyer said the thoroughness of the investigations "conducted by CHRAJ and the manner in which it has tackled all the issues arising from the complaints are commendable."

Story by Ghana I Myjoyonline.com