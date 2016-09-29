The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has stated that President John Mahama breached the gift policy, when he accepted a gift of a Ford Expedition vehicle from a Burkinabe contractor, as Vice President in 2012.

The 78-page document, which contains the outcome of CHRAJ’s investigation into the matter, covered the time from when the saga happened, to when the story broke as well as it’s in-depth investigations.

The Commission however stated that, the President’s action does not constitute conflict of interest, bribery or fraud, as the petitioners, the youth wing of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), had claimed.

CHRAJ said the gift in question formed part of gifts prohibited under the Gift Policy under the Code of Conduct, and that although the evidence shows that President Mahama subsequently surrendered the gift to the State, the action nonetheless contravened the gift policy.

“Whilst the Respondent contravened the Gift Policy by accepting the Ford vehicle, his actions after the gift was made clearly cured any conflict of interest that could have been occasioned. In the circumstances, the Commission is satisfied that the Respondent's conduct did not violate Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.”

CHRAJ’s full report on Mahama’s Ford gift saga

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana