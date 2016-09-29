Rational Foundations of Nkrumaism

“His [Dr. Kofi Kissi Dompere] publication list for this decision process begins with two 1982 papers, includes a 1989, and then encompasses a large body of papers and books published in the later 1900s and 2000s. So we are looking here at a case of a professor who has focused increasingly on academic production and specifically publication. There is a large volume of work here, with certain areas of special intensity…

“The work is clearly technically competent, and the author is very well read. The question that confronts the reader of this work is, what is the through-line? What thematics connect the work on fuzzy decisions, Pan-African analysis, development, and capital/labor allocation under technical change? That is, what connects the diverse theoretical work of Prof. Dompere?” (Dr. Kaushik Basu)

DR. KAUSHIK BASU

Dr. Basu is the Carl Marks Professor of International Studies and Professor of Economics at Cornel University. He is a Senior Vice-President and Chief Economist (World Bank). Dr. Basu, a Fellow of the World Academy of Science, Italy, served as Chief Economic Advisor to the Indian Government.

He wrote his doctoral dissertation under Amartya Sen, the 1998 recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, with some studies ranking Sen among the world’s greatest economists alongside Adam Smith, Hyman Minsky, John Maynard Keynes, Karl Marx, Milton Friedman, David Ricardo, and Fukuzawa Yukichi.

Dr. Basu, a prolific writer of economic texts and numerous research papers and recipient of honorary doctorates, has taught at some of the world’s best universities.

DR. KOFI KISSI DOMPERE PUBLISHES TWO NEW SCIENTIFIC BOOKS ON NKRUMAHISM

Readers may want to revisit Ghanaweb and all the other major web portals for the following articles “Rational Foundations of Nkrumahism” (April 10, 2015) and “Practice Foundations of Nkrumahism” (April 12, 2015), the serial essays “Dr. Kofi Dompere On Nkrumah’s Scientific Thinking,” sixteen in all, for a rough idea as to what Nkrumahism philosophically, mathematically and scientifically means.

Dr. Kofi Kissi Dompere, one of America’s and the world’s most respected economists and academics, a brilliant mathematician and philosopher as well, has finally published two highly scientific, technical and sophisticated volumes on Nkrumah and Nkrumahism. His approach to the scientific method is commendable.

In other words not only is he a man of theory but that he is also a man of practice. He knows how political economy and comparative advantage truly work, particularly as it should have been in the case of the African world from the standpoint of consciencism, fundamentally Nkrumahism. Categorial conversation is key to these formulations in both theory and practical assertion.

As a matter of fact he wrote his doctoral dissertation on categorial conversion the focus of Nkrumah’s “Consciencism: Philosophy and Ideology for De-Colonization,” and brings his extensive knowledge and expertise from that field to bear on his vigorous philosophical, mathematical and scientific examination of Nkrumahism.

An award-winning author, professor of economics, and academic widely recognized around the world for his highly technical texts and publications and cutting-edge research, as well as one of the distinguished faces in America and the world known for bridging the frontiers of mathematics, science and the humanities/liberal arts through his cutting-edge research, the polymath Dr. Dompere is also the author of several economics-cum-mathematics texts used around the world and American universities/colleges and the following highly recommended texts:

“Polyrhythmicity: Foundations of African Philosophy”

“African Union: Pan-African Analytical Foundations”

“Africentricity and African Nationalism”

In other words, he is widely known for the rigor of his mathematical formulations and modeling of complex qualitative problem. For instance, Prof. Dompere’s contributions to fuzzy logic, fuzzy mathematics, and fuzzy theory as they relate to academic economics and the practice of political economy have widely been acknowledged by academic economists, mathematicians, institutions, and Springer Publishing, one of his major publishers which also happens to be one of the world’s largest carriers of scientific titles and journals; as well as of Adonis & Abbey Publishers Ltd, and so on.

More than 3000 libraries carry Prof. Dompere’s academic works around the world (see WorldCat for Prof. Dompere’s scholarly works; WorldCat houses tens of thousands of libraries in at 160 countries; it is also “the world largest and most comprehensive catalogue of library resources from around the world.” See OCLC.org for additional information! Amazon.com also has them).

Also, Prof. Dompere’s high-profile academic standing in the American Academy, notwithstanding all the above, is exemplified by his respected membership in a number of prominent institutions: The American Society for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest scientific organization; the New York Academy of Sciences; the Econometric Society, an international society of academic economists; the Golden Key National Honor Society; the American Economic Association (AEA); the Diopian Institute for Scholarly Advancement (DISA); and the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS).

Prof. Dompere is also associated with Scientific American; Fuzzy Sets and Systems; the International Journal of Development Economics; the Journal of Intelligent Manufacturing, Theory and Decision; and the Journal of Intelligent and Fuzzy Systems. Further, Prof. Dompere has also served as Chairman of the Appointments, Promotions and Tenure Committee (APT) of Howard University’s Economics Committee, as well as of the Curriculum Committee and the Macroeconomic Examination Committee.

He has also been a member of the Gradual School’s Task Force on Environment Science at Howard University. He has also worked with a number of international organizations (the World Bank, for instance), American institutions, and a number of governments from around the world (for instance, the Organization of American States (OAS)), etc.

To remind our readers once again, he has been ranked among “The World’s 100 Leading Thinkers.”

Last but not least, for those uneducated and skeptical minds that are of the view that there has never been a systematized formal body of knowledge on political economy or a science of political economy called Nkrumahism, this is finally it. These two highly technical texts put those uninformed plaints to eternal rest.

Again, as far as we can tell no scholarship or academic text on the subject matter comes close in terms of the analytic depth and sheer range of mathematical, philosophical and scientific rigor with which Dr. Dompere, a world-class economist, mathematician, philosopher, historian, management scientist, and logician approaches the subject.

In fact, there is nothing like it in the entire field of African political economy and philosophy if we may put it succinctly. The technical sophistication of methodology, the denseness of formal auctorial language, and the multifaceted (or multidisciplinary) approach to this rigorous study of Nkrumahism put the subject matter in a class of its own.

The average or casual reader is, therefore, not going to find these remarkable texts friendly at all as he writes mostly for experts. Beyond this, the two books must also be in our parliament, in the Flagstaff House, and in our major libraries and research institutions and think tanks (as well as those of the world beyond the African world).

Then also their contents should be explored and debated and made a dialectic fixture of national political discourse, of policy strategies and tactics. Our students in the fields of engineering, management science and operations research, policy studies, mathematics, political science, logic, economics, political economy, diplomacy and international relations, political sociology, philosophy and history, literature, science and technology, computer science, leadership studies, law, sociology and development sociology, sustainable development and political psychology need to explore the contents of these books.

Finally, Dr. Dompere recently sent us some vital information about these books, their blurbs and publication information, a big plus for the Nkrumahist movement and African as a whole, both of which we want to share with our readers from around the world. Here are the book’s names and their respective ISBNs:

“The Theory of Philosophical Consciencism: Practice Foundations of Nkrumaism.” (http://adonisandabbey.com/book_detail.php?bookid=231) (ISBN: 978-1-909112-66-7)

“The Theory of Categorial Conversion: Rational Foundations of Nkrumaism.” (http://adonisandabbey.com/book_detail.php?bookid=232). (ISBN: 978-1-909112-67-4)

BLURB FOR “THE THEORY OF CATEGORIAL CONVERSION: RATIONAL FORNATIONS OF NKRUMAISM”

“The Theory of Categorial Conversion is advanced by Professor Kofi Kissi Dompere as mathematical-philosophical and game-theoretic foundations to solve the problem of socio-natural transformation as governed by some internal process in relation to Marx, Schumpeter and Nkrumah.

“Dompere’ s methodology is based on the Africentric principles of opposites made up of actual-potential polarity, negative-positive duality with relational continuum and unity under cost-benefit rationality and Asantrofi-Anoma principle supported by fuzzy paradigm of thought.

“Socio-natural transformations are seen in terms of game theories in a fuzzy-stochastic space admitting of defective-deceptive information structures in quality-quantity space within the subjective-objective duality.

“The main premise of the monograph is that there exists a set of necessary and sufficient conditions for internal self-transformation.

“The necessary conditions are made up of categorial moments and categorial transfer functions forming the domain of control instrumentation in creating sufficient conditions for categorial-conversion processes.

“Dompere presents an important methodological framework for the study and construction of the theories of socioeconomic development and political change, as well as info-dynamics connecting knowledge, sciences, innovation and engineering to the space of knowing, under qualitative-quantitative transformational dynamics with defective-deceptive information structures in the games for power and dominance by duals and poles in conflicts.

“The necessary conditions of socio-natural transformation are internally derived based on the relational structure of matter-energy-information activities within the dynamics of qualitative dispositions of dualities of actual-potential polarities.

“The theory consists of category formation showing ontological-epistemological categories, and categorial dynamics shows elemental conversions of categorial varieties in a continuum.

“The logical tools and paradigm of thought for the theoretical development of Nkrumah’s framework involve self-excitement, self-correction and self-control systems induced by internal contradictions.

“The set of necessary conditions constitutes the natural necessity that constrains cognitive freedom in socio-natural transformations.

“Had this conceptual system been familiar to economists and social scientists, the construct of the theories of socioeconomic development and transformations would have been increasingly successful.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kofi Kissi Dompere is a professor of economics at Howard University. He has authored a number of scientific and scholarly works on economics, philosophy, and decision theory and related fields.

He has also authored a number of monographs including twelve monographs with Springer Science Publishers, three with Greenwood Publishers, and two with Adonis-Abbey Publishers.

His teaching areas include Economic Theory, Mathematical Economics, International Economics and Cost-Benefit Analysis as decision theory.

His current research foci are on Theory of Development Process, Qualitative mathematics of transformations, epistemics and mathematics of fuzzy phenomena and their application in economic decision, mathematics of transformations and General information theory.

He is the producer and host of a radio program “African Rhythms and Extensions” on WPFW 89.3 FM, in Washington D.C., USA., a member of Pacifica Foundation.

REMINDER

Stay tuned for Part 2, “The Theory of Philosophical Consciencism: Practice Foundations of Nkrumaism.”

