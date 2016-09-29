H4P Advocates For Peaceful Elections On Behalf Of Persons With Disability

Madam Emma Bruce-Lyle, Member of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, speaking at the Summit

The Voice for the Disabled Community in Ghana; the Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization, has organized the “Ghana For Peace Summit” at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on 21st September, 2016.

The “Ghana For Peace Summit” was aimed at creating a national platform for persons with disability in Ghana to add their voice to the quest for peace before, during and after the 2016 Elections.

The theme for the Summit was, “The Disability Community and the Need for Peace”.

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization for the past five (5) years of their existence has been working tirelessly to give the disabled community a voice in Ghana. In the area of media, H4P has established the only television show in Ghana, the Helping Hand TV Show, which offers quality airtime exclusively dedicated to issues on disability.

The H4P Organization has given persons with disability a voice in the economy by providing start-up capital for business to individuals with disability, families of persons with disability etc. through the Helping Hand Community Project.

In the area of sports, H4P has also given a voice to children with disability in Special Education Schools in Ghana by setting up the H4P National Inter-schools Disability Fun Games which is currently the only National sports competition of its sort in Ghana.

The “Ghana For Peace Summit” is a brainchild of the H4P Organization set up to create a national platform for persons with disability voice out the concerns and fears about the December 7th, polls.

The summit brought together the disability community, leaders of political parties, the Electoral commission and cooperate institutions to deliberate issues on the need for peace from the perspective of the disability community.

Representatives from the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Ghana Blind Union, Ghana National Association for the Deaf, and Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism made an ardent appeal to political parties to ensure that the peace of this country is maintained especially during the election period.

Air Vice Marshal Griffiths Santrofie Evans (Head of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre); the Chairman for the summit in his address stated that the electoral years in Ghana are periods of heightened tension and insecurity characterized by divergent and sometimes heated political discourses. These pockets of tensions and insecurity, if not managed, can lead to unrest and instability. This in effect would affect everyone immeasurably, especially the disability community who normally depend on the support of others to go about their daily lives. He therefore appealed to all to maintain the peace in this country and protect it with our very lives.

At the Summit, the H4P Organization launched two “Peace Songs” as part of their peace campaign during the election period.

The “Ghana For Peace Summit” was Sponsored by DV Unlimited Company Limited producers of DV Kliners Shower Gels and liquid detergents and Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited.