The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ellembelle,Mr.Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Thursday filed his nomination forms at the District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to seek re-election in the December 7 Parliamentary elections.

At 11:15 this morning,the Ellembelle District Electoral Officer,Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Aidoo witnessed the filing of the forms at the EC's office after the MP had gone through the laid down procedure.

Addressing enthusiastic party faithfuls,sympathizers and a cross-section of inhabitants in the constituency amidst a procession of brass band music and dance,Mr.Buah reiterated that he dreamt about Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to lead the people and spearhead development in the Nzema area.

He noted that the area has witnessed an unprecedented development under his short tenure in office as an MP and challenged his critics who taut that Ellembelle has not seen any development to stop peddling falsehood.

Mr. Buah outlined a number of projects he has initiated such as the mobile clinic van,the Ambainu Elder Care center,scholarship to school children, building of ICT centers, water closet toilets,extension of electricity in the various communities an well as opening up of the road network to the Northern part of the District and many more.

He dropped the hint again to initiate the Ellembelle Food Bank to feed the under-privileged and needy in the area.

The MP said government is set to establish a District hospital at Nkroful,construct a modern auditorium complex for the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School(NASS) and asphalt the Esiama-Nkroful road to give Dr.Kwame Nkrumah's birth and burial place a general face lift.

An oil and gas technical training center is being considered at the Kikam Technical Institute(KIMTECH) as well as the construction of the Ellembelle Free Harbour.this,according to him,is ample testimony of the commitment of the Mills-Mahama-led government to the Nzema area.

The District Chief Executive(DCE) for Ellembelle,asked party faithfuls to propagate the works of the NDC government and campaign vigorously to ensure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

An Organizer of the Nkroful Action Women Association with its motto,"Action",an accolade ascribed to the MP,called on all women in the constituency to rally behind Mr. Buah to actualize his vision to spearhead the growth and development of the Nzema area.

GNA