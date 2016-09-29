BBC Africa Discusses Street Vendors In Uganda

This month’s Africa Debate will ask: should street vendors be regulated? Recorded in Kampala, Uganda, the discussion will be presented by David Amanor and Nancy Kacungira in front of a local audience. The panel will include Dr Fred Muhumuza,school of economics lecturer at Makerere University and former advisor to the ministry of finance; Waturi Matu, Director of Business Environment TradeMark East Africa; Moses Kibirige, World Bank – Uganda; Peter Kaujju, Kampala Council city authority and Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor of Kampala.

Regulation of street vendors prompts strong views across the continent. A recent report by the African Development Bank said that 55% of Africa’s GDPcomes from the informal sector – and employs about 80% of the labour force. Street vendors sell everything from snacks like samosas to electronics like mobile phone chargers. But do these businesses do more harm than good? Should the informal sector be regulated and taxed? Or should governments encourage people to create employment for themselves by allowing them to operate freely?

The debate will hear from a range of views including from local street traders themselves.

BBC Africa Debate can be heard on the World Service on Friday, 30 September at 1900GMT and online at bbcafrica.com

This week, Focus on Africa radio has been bringing further stories of street vendors from across the continent. Throughout the week, they have presented first- hand accounts from street vendors in Nigeria and Sierra Leone, and a look into whether Kenya's efforts to move small traders to formal designated areas are working.

