Mahama & NDC have neglected us -Ekumfi

Residents of the Ekumfi Constituency of the Central Region, the home constituency of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, have lashed out at President John Mahama and the National democratic Congress (NDC) administration for neglecting the people of the area, despite the sacrifices and loyalty of the people and their son (Prof. Mills) to the NDC since the onset of the 4th Republic.

The people expressed these concerns when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Ekumfi Constituency on the second day of his Central Regional tour.

Speaking at Narkwa in the constituency, Seidu Adams, a staunch and leading member of the NDC in the constituency who recently defected to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign, lamented on the plight of Ekumfi, and how the NDC had shown total disregard for the people of the area, despite the fact that the constituency had voted for the NDC since 1992.

“The NDC has not shown good faith to the people of the Ekumfi Constituency. It is as if they don't realise that Prof. Mills was from here. Let me tell you a bit about myself, I began my activism for the NDC in the Gomoa East Constituency, which has today been split into two constituencies. I was a Polling Station Chairman; I was a Communication Officer; a Constituency Communication Officer amongst others. In 2004, I was named as part of the National Organisation Committee, which was chaired by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. We worked hard in 2004, but didn't win, and eventually won in 2008.

“I will focus on Ekumfi. For the last 24 years, Ekumfi has only voted for the NDC, we have stuck with the NDC, and so my brothers and sisters, if we all admit that things are hard in Ekumfi, and that we have not received our fair share of development, can't we blame anyone but the NDC? It is clear that the NDC has failed the people of Ekumfi,” Adams added.

Continuing, Adams disclosed that he could no longer be part of a party that continues to neglect his people, and one where the top brass enrich themselves, while the masses who support them continue to suffer.

“As I speak, I am a Regional Communications Team member for the NDC; I am also part of the Regional Organisation Committee and a Regional Zongo Caucus Communications Officer and I am telling you that the NDC has failed us. I told Allotey Jacobs that I will no longer be part of a team that has disappointed my people so much, and made it clear to him that I will not only support the NPP parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, but that I will be at the forefront of the campaign to vote out the NDC,” he stated to loud applause from the crowd of hundreds gathered.

Coastal Development Authority to oversee development of coastal areas

Dr. Bawumia, on his part, noted that it was unfortunate that many areas across the country continue to be plagued with basic developmental challenges and stark poverty, despite the enormous resources that had accrued to the country in recent years, and the hard work of the Ghanaian people.

He disclosed that the NPP's vision for the country was aimed at fixing the basic developmental issues that affect millions of Ghanaians, especially, in the rural communities, and said that the Coastal Development Authority, to be established by a Nana Akufo-Addo government, will be resourced and tasked to tackle head-on, the basic development needs of constituencies along the coast, like Ekumfi.

“God willing, when the NPP is elected into office, the Coastal Development Authority, to be established, and which will oversee the $1 million per constituency allocations from the Capital Expenditure, with regards to Coastal Constituencies, will ensure that many of your issues can directly be tackled, so your lives can improve.

“With an equivalent of $1 million, or GH¢4 million for the Ekumfi Constituency every year will lead to a major transformation in your lives. Moreover, the Coastal Development Authority will also ensure that our fishing becomes more worthwhile, with facilities and the needed support for fishing,” he said.