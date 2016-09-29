Vice-President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has submitted the nomination forms on behalf of the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Dramani Mahama.

He was accompanied to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters by the NDC General Secretary; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Deputy General Secretary; Koku Anyidoho, Greater Accra Regional Chairman; Ade Coker and other members of the NDC.

The Commission is however not accepting filing fees from the presidential and parliamentary aspirants.

The EC has explained that the decision is temporary, following a court injunction secured by the Progressive People's Party (PPP), over the hike in the filling fees.

Zanetor Rawlings, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Korley Klottey was also there in support

The EC opened nominations earlier in September and pegged the filing fees for presidential hopefuls at GHc 50,000 and that of parliamentary nominees at GHc 10,000.

Some aggrieved parties subsequently asked the EC to review the amount describing it as “exorbitant.”

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s PPP followed its concerns with a suit securing an injunction that has prevented the EC from receiving the nomination fees until a determination of the suit.

Five other political parties have so far submitted nomination forms for their presidential candidates ahead of the December 7 elections.

They include: the New Patriotic Party (NPP), United Front Party (UFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), All People’s Congress (APC) and the Independent People's Party (IPP).

By: Godwin Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana