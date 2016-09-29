Gov't should see me for tips on how to run Sugar Factory - Nduom

The 2016 Presidential Candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party has urged the government to seek his advice on how to run the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom said government wrongfully sited the Sugar Factory at Komenda where there is not enough sugarcane.

If I may ask, do we produce sugar from bananas or pineapples? Do we get sugar from cashew? Go to Komenda there is no sugarcane there....Tell him that if he cannot manage the factory he should bring it to me, I can manage it, Dr Nduom said in Fante in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo region as part of his campaign.

The Komenda Sugar Factory after its revamping was commissioned by President John Mahama in May 2016.

The $35million dollar factory was built through support from the Indian EXIM Bank and is touted as one of the Mahama-led government's achievements.

Barely a month after its commissioning the company was shut down for maintenance, the PRO of Trade Ministry Akrasi Sarpong confirmed.

It was also reported that the raw material –sugarcane - had entered its lean season at the time, hence the need to close down the revamped factory for maintenance.

The government has been panned for not making enough provision for sugarcane before commissioning the manufacturing company.

Despite the scepticisms surrounding the project, the factory which is believed to create 7,000 jobs reportedly produced its first sugar in June.

But Dr Nduom believes the factory which is sited in an area where he hails from is being mismanaged by government.

If the government has used our taxes to set up a factory here I will not allow it to be mismanaged, I will do all I can and say whatever I have to say to make sure we get the desired returns from it, Dr Nduom noted in Twi.

He promised voters in Sunyani he would make sure the factory is run well to bear the nation satisfactory results.

Meanwhile, the chief of Japekrom in the region complained about the deplorable nature of their roads in the area.

Okatakyie Amoa Aturo Nkokokye appealed to Dr Nduom to fix the roads if he is given the nod in the upcoming elections.

