Man asks police to help find briefcase full of cocaine

A man in Seattle, Wash., was arrested after attempting to claim a misplaced briefcase filled with cocaine.

According to the Seattle police department blotter , a man brought the briefcase to officer Doug Jorgenson saying another man left the briefcase behind after walking his dog.

Jorgenson opened the briefcase in hopes of identifying the owner and found four large bags and 27 smaller ones filled with cocaine.

In addition, the briefcase contained a scale, 50 diazepam pills, and a small amount of marijuana as well as a 19-year-old man's ID card and cellphone.

The 19-year-old later approached officers outside of a Seattle Seahawks game inquiring about the missing briefcase.

"It contained some important work paperwork and he really needed it back," he said, according to officers.

Police said the man was later arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.