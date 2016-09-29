Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 29 September 2016 15:36 CET

Turkish engineers show off real-life 'Transformers' robot car

By UPI

A team of Turkish engineers are turning science fiction into science reality by building a real-life "Transformer" that morphs from a car to a giant robot.

Turkish company Letrons posted a video to YouTube showing their creation, which is also dubbed Letrons, taking an outdoor test drive.

The vehicle doesn't have room for a driver or passenger like its cinematic counterparts, but it does actually drive via remote-control, the creators said.

The video shows the car driving around a paved lot before stopping and transforming into a giant robot that moves its head, arms and fingers.

The robot then transforms back into a car and continues its drive.

Letrons said it took 12 engineers a total eight months to create the robot using what used to be a BMW sports car.

General News

