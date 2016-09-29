Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
29 September 2016

5 presidential candidates, parliamentary aspirants submit forms

By MyJoyOnline

About five presidential candidates have submitted their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission head office in Accra, Thursday.

A host of parliamentary aspirants hve also flooded the district offices of the EC to submit same ahead of the submission deadline on Friday September 30, 2016.

The presidential candidates are the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the All People’s Congress’ Hassan Ayariga and the United Progressive Party’s Akwasi Addae Odike.

The rest are Agyenim Boateng, United Front Party and Kofi Akpaloo who is standing as an independent candidate.

Joy News correspondents across the country are sending information about parliamentary aspirants who have also submitted their forms.

So far, incumbent MPs, Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu; Alban Bagbin, Nadwoli Kaleo Alban Bagbin and Gabby Alexander Hotordze, Central Tongu have all filed their forms at their various regions.

More soon…
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]



