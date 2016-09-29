Government Donates $175,000.00 Security Bus To Project Efiase

President John Dramani Mahama has honoured a promise made to the Ghana Prisons Service Council last year during the launch of Project Efiase to donate a fully installed security bus with surveillance cameras that will enhance the transportation of inmates to designated locations for official duties.

The 175,000.00 64 seater Scania Marcopolo Security Bus was presented to the to the Ghana Prisons Service yesterday at a colourful ceremony within the Prisons Headquaters by the Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr. Fiifi Kwetey, Honourable Deputy Interior Minister, Mr. James Agalga and the immediate past former Transport Minister, Madam Dzifa Attivor.

Reverend Dr. Stephen Y.Wengam, Chairman for the Prisons Service Council and the Acting Director General of Prisons, Mr. Emmanuel Y.Adzator received the bus on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Other dignitaries at the mini ceremony were the Ghana Prisons Service Directorate, Managing Director for Scania West Africa and the various Chief Directors from the Ministry of Interior and Transport.

Project Efiase is designed to assist the Ghana Prisons Service with the implementation of the Service's 10-Year Strategic Development. Plan through a three (3) pronged approach:

Advocacy and Sensitization aimed at changing perceptions towards the corrections sector and the Ghana Prisons Service as a whole—both locally and within the international community.

2. Fundraising to support the implementation of the 10-Year Strategic Development Plan from both the local and international community.

3. Promotion of Public Private Partnership Agreements (PPPAs) between private as well as public entities and the Ghana Prisons Service—aimed at meeting the needs of the Service that the Service by itself cannot meet.