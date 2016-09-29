EC 'rejects' Akufo-Addo's filing fees

The Electoral Commission has declined accepting a GHC50,000 filing fee from the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The EC cited a case filed by the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) challenging the legality of the Commission’s decision to take the deposits for its refusal to accept the amount.

Mr. Akufo-Addo filed his nomination papers with the EC Thursday morning, a day before the deadline set by the EC for filing of nominations.

In accordance with the EC rules, the NPP Presidential Candidate presented 50,000 cedis as his filing fee.

The EC, however, said since an pplication had been filed in Court seeking to stop it from taking the amount, its hand hands had been stayed.

The PPP on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 issued a writ at the High Court seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC “from collecting and or receiving a deposit of GHC50,000 and GHC10,000 from each presidential candidate and each parliamentary candidate as announced” by the EC on September 8, 1016.

Story by Ghana I Myjoyonline.com