The Success Of H4P'S “Ghana For Peace Summit” Continues

Dance performance by the students of New Horizon Special School at the “Ghana for Peace Summit”

War and violence is one of the factors causing disability. During wars most people sustain permanent disabilities, whiles persons with disability may sustain severe injuries or even lose their lives. It is for this reason that H4P organized the “Ghana For Peace Summit” aimed at advocating for peace from the perspective of the disability community.

The Ghana for Peace Summit was held on Wednesday, 21st September 2016 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel with the theme: “The Disability Community and the Need for Peace”.

Mrs. Gloria Nutakor, the Coordinator of the Gender and Disability Desk of the Electoral Commission, stated at the summit that, the Electoral Commission had put structures in place to ensure that persons with disability will not be disenfranchised during the December 7 polls.

“The Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with Disability”, Apostle Charles Hackman; host of the Helping Hand TV Show, on this week’s episode (Sunday 2nd October and the repeat on Wednesday 5th October 2016) brings you more excerpts from the “Ghana For Peace Summit”, organized by the H4P Organization. The Helping Hand TV Show; the only television show in Ghana exclusively dedicated to disability issues, airs on Net2 TV every Sunday at 5pm and a repeat on Wednesday at 2pm.

Participants at the “Ghana for Peace Summit” were well-entertained with a dance performance by the Cultural Troupe of the New Horizon Special School (an institution for children with intellectual disability).