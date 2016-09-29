Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
The United States Strongly Condemns the Assassination of Somali Journalist

The United States strongly condemns the September 27 assassination of Somali journalist Abdiaziz Mohamed Ali in Mogadishu. Mr. Ali worked for Radio Shabelle and Shabelle Media Network. The United States extends sincere condolences to Mr. Ali’s family, friends and colleagues and salutes the courage of Somali journalists, who continue to struggle daily and risk their lives in defense of this inalienable right of freedom of expression on behalf of the Somali people.

The United States urges the Federal Government of Somalia to investigate and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. We also urge an end the culture of impunity and violence that continues to threaten the lives of journalists and activists and curtail the universally recognized right to freedom of expression.

