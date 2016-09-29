Appointment of Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, 29 September 2016

The Government has appointed Mr Jai Sohan Singh as Singapore’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Mr Anthony Ang Meng Huat as Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia.

Mr Jai Sohan Singh will assume post as Ambassador to the State of Qatar on 23 October 2016. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June 1985 and last served as Singapore’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany from August 2012 to September 2016. While in the Ministry’s Headquarters, he served in various portfolios including as the Director-General of the ASEAN Directorate and the Director of the Consular Directorate. Mr Sohan also served overseas in Bonn, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and as Singapore’s Consul-General in San Francisco from July 2003 to June 2007.

Mr Sohan graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) from the National University of Singapore in 1985. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2001 and the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2011 by the Singapore Government.

Mr Anthony Ang Meng Huat is the Executive Director and Board Member of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited. He started his career in the public service and had served in the Singapore Economic Development Board and the National Science and Technology Board. Thereafter, he held various senior appointments in the private sector including as Group General Manager and Executive Director of Armstrong Industrial Corporation Limited, Senior Vice President of Vertex Management Pte Ltd and Executive Vice President of GIC Real Estate Pte Ltd.

Mr Ang graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) (First Class Honours) from the Imperial College, London, in 1979. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in 1982.