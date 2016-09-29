The Electoral Commission (EC) refused to accept the filing fee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo when he submitted his forms today [Thursday].

The EC says this is temporary following a court injunction secured by the Progressive People's Party (PPP) over the hike in the filling fees.

The EC however accepted the nomination forms of the NPP Flagbearer.

The PPP filed a suit at the High Court in on September 19 seeking an interrogatory injunction to prevent the EC from receiving the nominations.

The PPP, among other things, is seeking a declaration that “the filing fee is arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable”. It is also seeking a declaration that Regulation 45 of C.I. 94 is discriminatory, arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.

The EC opened nominations earlier in September and pegged the filing fees for presidential hopefuls at GHc 50,000 and that of parliamentary nominees at GHc 10,000.

Some aggrieved parties subsequently asked the EC to review the amount describing it as “exorbitant.”

The Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom led PPP followed its concerns with a suit seeking the interrogatory injunction to prevent the EC from receiving the nominations.

Nana Akufo-Addo was the first presidential nominee at the EC headquarters to file his nomination forms.

Citi News‘ Sixtus Dong Ullo reported that the NPP Flagbearer was flanked by his Campaign Manager; Peter Mac Manu, Acing Party Chairman; Freddy Blay and the Acting General Secretary; John Boadu.

Also present in support were the Former Finance Minister; John Osafo Marfo, the party’s National Women’s Organiser, Otiko Djaba and the Chairman of the NPP Council of Elders; C.K. Tedam.

The next major step in Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP's bid to win power will be on Sunday, October 9 at the Trade Fair Center in Accra where the opposition will be launching its manifesto.

Other controversy ahead of filing

Just two days to the deadline for the submission of nomination forms on Friday, September 30, the EC came out remind presidential and parliamentary nominees they will not be eligible to contest the elections if they did not declare their assets with the Auditor General.

The EC in a statement said the “candidates are to take note of the requirement to declare their assets to the Auditor-General in order to meet the eligibility criteria.”

With two days to the deadline, only the Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has come out publicly to confirm the declaration of his assets to the Auditor General.

The NPP did not receive this warmly as it said the criteria was only binding persons already holding public office, and not those seeking to be office. It however said its candidate will readily declare his assets.

Photo credit: Godwin Allotey

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.om/Ghana