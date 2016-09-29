GBA decry poor relationship between judges and lawyers

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has expressed worry over what it describes as the poor relationship between lawyers and Supreme Court judges .

The GBA at a press conference during the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges in Accra, said it had observed that some judges continuously disrespect lawyers who appear before them in court and that affects the relationship between them.

The President of the GBA, Benson Nutsupkui, said “It does appear that the mutual respect and courtesy that existed between the bench and the bar in times past are on the decline; although its not said publicly or acknowledged that the relationship is not what it used to be. To put it bluntly, we are sometimes disrespectful to each other and an effort to restore the image of the judiciary will need to begin with both the bench and the bar”

Benson Nutsupkui said the Bar was ready to support and cooperate with the judges, however the lawyers need to be accorded the courtesies due them.

He reiterated the Bar's commitment to defend and protect the independence and integrity of the judiciary. He added that the GBA will not take kindly to attacks and threats on judges through the various media.

“We are very conversant with the fact that an independent judiciary is the backbone of the rule of law. A judiciary that is protected from all forms of intimidation and interference is the key to securing judicial independence,” he added.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana