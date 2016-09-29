VW Technical Team Visits Ghana

The technical team with Elie Badr (3rd left) and some staff of the company

A technical team of experts from Volkswagen, a leading car manufacturing company in Germany, are in Ghana to examine the performance of their cars.

They are in the country to undertake a thorough inspection of their products under the current conditions in Ghana and Africa as a whole, among others.

About 80 cars of VW customers were inspected daily by the four-member technical team to ascertain the cars' performance.

Elie Badr, Group General Manager in-charge of After Sales, Universal Motors, authorized dealers of Volksvagen products in Ghana, said the team’s visit will boost the confidence of the customers.

The visit is also important for VW because the company will assess the performance of the products in Africa and for that matter Ghana.

“This will give confidence to our customers because they know that the manufacturers of the cars do follow ups to see how their products are performing in Ghana to find out how they can improve the quality,” Mr Badr said.

He said, “If the team finds out that some products are not good for the market in Ghana and Africa, they will make improvement in their next manufacturing to meet the conditions here. It's a win-win situation for customers, dealers and VW as well.”

When asked why the team visited Ghana, Mr Badir said “we have been consistently working with Germany for three years and we have been able to apply the standard in Germany in Ghana.

“We do whatever they request to match the standards in Europe, such as customer relations, diagnosing and after sales service. We are at par with European standard in terms of dealership in Ghana,” Mr Badr said.

Touching on the performance of VW cars and products on the market, he said their customers are satisfied with the services they render to them.

“The VW brand is very strong and it has an excellent future in Ghana with the new cars we are introducing on the market.”

One of the members of the team, who spoke to BUISNESS GUIDE, gave good testimony about their dealers in Ghana, stating “I have been visiting the company for the past three years now and the level of expertise has improved a lot.

“We are doing long-term quality checks to see how VW products are doing in the conditions here and from the results, Germany could make future improvement to suit this country,” he said.

Cephas Larbi

[email protected]