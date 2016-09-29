Hunter, 120, Shoots Himself

A 120-YEAR-OLD man, Kofi Akrong, was Tuesday dawn found dead in his room at Wuruyie, a farming community near New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region; and it's alleged that he committed suicide.

The old hunter purportedly shot himself with a single-barrel gun at the upper part of his stomach at about 1:30 am while sitting on his bed.

New Edubiase District Police Commander, ASP Martin Assenso, while confirming the horrific incident, told DAILY GUIDE that the victim left no suicide note behind.

Opanin Kofi Akrong, the commander said, was only wearing a pair of trousers and bare-chested when he allegedly perpetrated the dastardly act, which has left the family devastated.

Mr. Assenso said the hunter's body was found on the bed in a supine position with the gun lying close by him when police detectives arrived at the scene, and indicated that what really triggered the act was a subject of police investigation.

The police chief indicated that the victim's wife, Ama Ahema, 80, told law enforcers that she heard a loud gunshot in a dream, which woke her up.

The woman reportedly stated that the centenarian husband, about five days before, began to exhibit a strange behaviour and purportedly claimed that some people were after him.

Opanin Kofi Akrong then shaped a piece of stick two days later without showing any sign of anguish and used the stick to press the trigger of his gun, killing himself at mid-night.

The police commander said Madam Ama Ahema told detectives that she earlier woke up to discover that her husband was not in their room that has two beds – one of which was being occupied by Opanin Akrong.

According to him, the old lady claimed she found her husband at the courtyard of the house at about 10:30 pm on the day of the incident and managed to convince him to follow her to the room.

She fell asleep and did not know what happened until she was awakened by the sound of the gunshot and found the man in a pool of blood, the police boss disclosed.

He concluded that the mortal remains of the deceased were deposited at the New Edubiase Government Hospital, whiles investigations continue.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi