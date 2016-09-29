Beige Foundation Outdoors YEL

Some of the inductees at the function

BEIGE Foundation, the social responsibility arm of the Beige Group, recently outdoored a talent development initiative called the Youth Excellence League (YEL) to recognize and award exceptional youth talents.

Anne-Marie Blackmore, Programmes Officer of the Beige Foundation, speaking at the launch said: “We believe that the youth form a significant part of the nation, hence the need to give them a push that will eventually inure to the benefit of the country in the right direction.”

The Beige Talent (TBT) has seen over 500 persons going through grooming and capacity building to equip them with the requisites for the corporate world.

Ms Blackmore said, “As a project, YEL would actively search for, identify and support youth who demonstrate exceptional skills in their academic program.

These would include youth at the Junior High levels, Senior High levels and the tertiary institutions. Where practicable, YEL would consider widening its net to make room for youth involved in other vocational skills endeavors.”

Prof Stephen Addei, a former Rector of GIMPA, who is chair of the Beige Group, in an address, called on the youth to apply wisdom in their choice of careers and accept to go through the mill in any area of life they find themselves in to emerge as catalysts for change in their societies.

He advised the youth to methodically approach their goals in life with knowledge and never hasten themselves through any process in their training.

Birthed in 2010, the project would be implemented in as many institutions as practicable with the ultimate aim of extending its coverage to the rest of the country.

In the past, the Beige Foundation partnered Non-Governmental Agencies (NGO), orphanages and corporate entities to impact the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children through Projects with Missionaries of Charity, the Ayenya Community School and Foster Home, the Beige Kids' Club, among others.

Six years after birth, the Beige Foundation has engaged over 1,000 youth in many of its projects.

The first set of five awardees was inducted into the league.

A business desk report