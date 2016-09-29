More Incentives For Emirates’ Business Travelers

Ghana's best international airline for 2016, Emirates Airline has announced the revamp of its corporate loyalty programme dubbed, the 'Emirates Business Rewards' to provide quality service to its customers.

It made the announcement in a statement released by Strategic Communications Africa, the official communications firm of the airline.

“The programme has been simplified and made more competitive to allow for easy redemptions and upgrades even on last-minute bookings.

“One of the biggest features in the newly improved programme is the ability to use Business Rewards Points to book any commercially available seat at any time which gives members cash-like convenience,” it said.

The revamped loyalty programme makes Emirates the first and only airline in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to offer such flexibility with the programme aimed at improving cost-effectiveness for business travelers,” the statement said.

The announcement comes on the back of a recently commissioned independent survey by the airline on the perception and habits of over 800 business travelers and decision makers of business travel in the UAE which reiterated the need for cost effectiveness and flexibility in corporate travel, BUSINESS GUIDE gathered.

According to the survey, “The top three factors considered for airline selection by respondents were 30% for fare, 26% for flight timings and 23% for value for money.”

The statement pointed out that in addition to allowing redemption for any seats, the programme will also satisfy customer needs and provide value-added benefits to cater for organizations of any size, charities and clubs, as well as allow for greater flexibility when it comes to earning and redeeming the Business Rewards Points.

It said “additionally, the survey showed that 29% of respondents most commonly booked business travel online directly with airlines and smaller organizations were even more likely to conduct bookings directly online with more than 50% of their corporate travel booked this way with less reliance on third party booking agents.

“The Emirates Business Rewards will also enhance user experience with easy-to-use customer friendly features and the introduction of functions such as 'Guest Traveler' means that organizations can include non-company persons like consultants or clients who travel on behalf of the organization and still earn Business Rewards points.”

Emirates provides direct connectivity from Dubai to over 150 destinations across six continents.

By Melvin Tarlue