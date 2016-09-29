Dumsor Hits Bawumia Campaign

Dr Bawumia (left) addressing the crowd as the parliamentary candidate Mr Anthony Effah looks on

Drama unfolded at Asikuma in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District of the Central Region on Monday when the lights went off immediately the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his entourage stormed the area for a rally as part of his five-day campaign tour.

Dr Bawumia and his entourage stormed the area at about 7 pm to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs in the area to encourage them to vote for NPP in the upcoming election.

The economist and his entourage, after interacting with the chiefs, proceeded to the Presbyterian Park for the rally.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that two minutes after Dr Bawumia and his entourage arrived at the park, there was power outage in the area, which was condemned by many people.

Some of the supporters pleaded with Dr Bawumia to address them in the dark since they were poised for power.

Dr Bawumia can hold the rally in total darkness for NDC to know that even if there is power outage in the whole country during the election day, we would still walk in darkness and go and vote against the ruling party, Maame Efuwa Mensima said.

Earlier, the economist held rallies at Brakwa and Odoben and brought commercial activities there to a halt.

Dr Bawumia constantly waved to the people as he stood in the Land cruiser through the principal streets of the area.

The people later converge on the Brakwa community center where he addressed them.

Dr Bawumia called on Muslims to vote massively for NPP in the upcoming general elections.

He said, “I am also a Northerner so if he (President Mahama) is not performing well, why don't you give me the chance to handle the country to uplift the image of Northerners in the country, I know I can do it better than him,” he added.

Dr Bawumia got to Breman Badum around 1: 00am to enthusiastic crowd who drummed and danced to the tunes of NPP.

He described President Mahama as incompetent driver, who is driving the country into a ditch.

“President Mahama would collapse the country's economy totally as he has run out of ideas necessary for revamping the country's sunk economy.

He underscored the need for President Mahama to accept criticism.

From Sarah Afful, Breman Asikuma

Email:[email protected]