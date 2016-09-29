Minister Beats War Drum



Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Andy Osei Ocrah, has disclosed the intention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to spill blood during the December polls.

He sternly warned that the ruling political party would arm its supporters to engage their political opponents from the NPP in a brawl when the need arises.

Hon. Ocrah alleged that some NDC members at Ejura were violently attacked by their political opponents during the limited voters' registration exercise.

The minister stated that their political opponents would not have a field's day if they decide to cause trouble during the December elections.

He stated that “if the NPP decides to attack us during the December 7 elections, then they would regret joining politics because we will face them.”

The minister's inflammable comments drew cheers from the NDC faithful that had converged on Ejura in the Ashanti region on Tuesday at the campaign launch of the NDC at Ejura Sekyeredumase, which was attended by a large number of NDC gurus and supporters.

Dr Mustapha Ahmed, former Sports Minister and Donor Fuseini, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains, were present at the function.

Mr Ocrah charged NDC members to visits the various constituencies and campaign for the party since nobody could attack them.

According to him, the NDC would do everything possible, including engaging the opponents in a fight, to protect its members during December 7 polls.

Mr Ocrah insisted that President Mahama, who has constructed roads, schools, hospitals, among others, deserves to be retained in office.

He entreated the NDC members not to be scared of intimidation and diabolic tactics adopted by the NPP to frustrate the NDC ahead of the polls.

Alhaji Mohammed Bawa, the NDC parliamentary candidate of the area, expressed his readiness to capture the seat from the NPP.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi