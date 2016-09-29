Sam George Warns Ningo Chief

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra region has debunked media reports that its parliamentary candidate, Sam Nartey George was behind the disruption of the durbar of chiefs during the Homowo festival by some machomen on September 17 at Ningo.

At a press conference on Tuesday at Prampram attended by Samuel Nartey George and party supporters, the NDC said detractors and opponents of the parliamentary candidate were linking him to the attack just to tarnish his hard-won reputation and also make him unpopular.

The NDC said it was unfortunate that the acting president of the Great Ningo Traditional Council, Nene Kanor Attiapah III was also fuelling the NPP's propaganda and accusing Sam George of instigating the attack.

“We have great respect for the Traditional Council as a whole and we want to urge the acting president, Nene Kanor Attiapah III, to focus on the many pressing issues facing Great Ningo and stop meddling needlessly in partisan politics,” Cephas Teye Kwaku, the constituency secretary said at the press conference, stressing that Nene Attiapah's continuous partisan politicking was dragging the Ningo Traditional Council into disrepute.

Irrespective of the negative things detractors say about our candidate Sam George, the NDC will win the seat again this time with a bigger margin, the party said.

They also warned that any newspaper that would publish any falsehood about their candidate would be taken to court to serve as deterrent to others.

The constituency secretary, who read the press statement, accused the NPP in the constituency of propagating falsehood, stating that the machomen came to disrupt the programme because the wife of the NPP's flagbearer had been invited and was supposed to address the durbar.

The disruption of the durbar of chiefs has linked to the chieftaincy dispute in the paramountcy and has nothing to do with politics. This kind of 'dirty' propaganda will not affect the focus and objective of the party to win 80 percent or more for President Mahama and Sam George in the forthcoming general elections, according to him.

“We have petitions from Djange Larbia Royal Family dated September 12, 2016 and Huago Royal Family dated September 13, 2016 to the regional commander of police and the regional minister respectively who are contesting the candidature of the acting president and had warned against dire consequences should the festival be held,” the secretary said after showing copies of the petitions to the press.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr