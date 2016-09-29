Blows Over Kejetia Scraps

THE WHEREABOUTS of scraps that were generated after the demolition of the old Kejetia Bus Terminal has sparked a hullabaloo.

The Assemblyman for Asokwa New Town, Riches Oscar and Yakubu Adams, a known NDC boy, were at each other's throat over the issue.

Oscar aka 'Ghana Beyeyie' accused Adams aka 'Yakubu Tony Aidoo' of selling the scraps to enrich himself at the detriment of the assembly.

He has consequently charged the leadership of the assembly to quickly probe what led to the scraps landing in the hands of the NDC boy.

Oscar said Kojo Bonsu, the immediate past KMA Boss, gave the scraps, which are expensive and property of the KMA, to the NDC boy freely.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he stated that Yakubu Tony Aidoo ought to be ordered to vomit the money that he had generated from the sale of the scraps.

Response

Yakubu Tony Aidoo, in his response, said he owns a registered company by name 'SOC 65' based in Kumasi, which deals in scraps.

According to him, the KMA contracted his company to move all the scraps at Kejetia to a refuse dump site so that a new market could be built.

He stated that anyone who doubts that his company moved the scraps from Kejetia to a dump site should visit the site and verify.

Probe

Riches Oscar, who was not pleased with the NDC boy's explanation, said so far as he was concerned, the KMA has not given any contract to SOC 65 Company.

He therefore reiterated his appeal that circumstances that led to SOC 65 Company to move the scraps from Kejetia should be investigated.

According to the assemblyman, he suspected a fishy deal in the whole issue; therefore the matter ought to be probed for possible offenders to be punished.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi