Mion Promised Yam Market

The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu has assured electorates in the Mion Constituency of the Northern Region that the NPP will provide them with a district hospital and a yam factory to facilitate their yam business if Nana Akufo-Addo wins power in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, the NPP will construct a yam factory for the area as part of his one district, one factory policy adding that a modern market will be constructed to aid yam business in the area.

He made this known during the party's tour to the Mion Constituency on Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Chairman Bugri told DAILY GUIDE that the Kufuor led NPP Administration provided the area with electricity and potable water and that the Akufo-Addo government will construct the major roads within the constituency and improve upon all infrastructural developments of the area.

The NPP led by chairman Bugri paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Mion, Naa Alhassan Ziblim. He was accompanied by former Parliamentary Candidate of the party, former and current constituency executives, parliamentary candidates, some constituency executives of Yendi, first vice-chairperson, regional finance officer and other dignitaries.

The Mion NPP parliamentary candidate, Mohammed Hashim Abdallah thanked the people for turning out in their numbers.

He indicated that it was time for the New Patriotic Party to win the Mion constituency seat to ensure the area's development adding that the people in the area have always voted for the NDC and yet have not benefited anything from the government; admonishing them to vote for change.

Mr. Hashim Abdallah assured the electorate in Mion constituency of his commitment to his promise to establish a rural bank in the constituency saying the bank when established will support farmers and traders with loan facilities to enhance their business.

He said the NDC parliamentary candidate was campaigning against this promise because he did not have the people at heart and charged the people to vote for the party to fulfill its promises.

FROM Eric Kombat, Mion