The Institute of Energy and Climate Change Policy (IECP) says targets in the energy sector contained in the National Democratic Congress, NDC’s, cannot be met by 2020.

The energy think tank is convinced that the NDC cannot achieve all of these promises in the next four years because between 2012 and 2016, the ruling party has only achieved 35.06% of the power sector promises.

“According to our projections, it will take about 20 years for the NDC to fulfil its pledged targets in the power sector,” the energy think tank said in an analysis of the NDC’s 2016 Manifesto promises in the power sector.

The energy think tank says it is imperative for the party to spell out realistic timelines with a well-articulated action plan.

“The NDC, therefore, needs to set out a power sector plan within the short to medium and long term. The party has to clearly state the promises which would be realistically fulfilled within the next four years,” IECP said.

Click to access the full analysis by IECP .

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | [email protected]