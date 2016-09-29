Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 29 September 2016 09:36 CET

NDC's Anyidoho tops use of abusive language in August - MFWA

Source: Adomonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has topped the foul language league table for August, according to the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

In its latest report on the monitoring of language use on the airwaves ahead of the December 7 polls, the MFWA said a total of 39 incidents of indecent expressions were recorded on a total of 1,223 radio programmes monitored on 60 radio stations across the country.

Overall, Mr. Anyidoho topped the list of individuals who made indecent expressions during the period.

He was cited for four different incidents of indecent expressions, the largest by an individual during the period, MFWA said in a statement on Wednesday, 28 September.

Other top users of abusive language in August were Akua Donkor, flag bearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communication Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), as well as Mr Hopeson Adorye and Uncle Ebo, both members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), all with 3 incidents each.

Cumulatively, officials, supporters, and affiliates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a total of 16 indecent expressions, followed by officials, supporters, and affiliates of the NDC who made a total of seven indecent expressions.

The others include the National Democratic Party (NDP) – 3 incidents, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) – 3 incidents, and the People’s National Convention (PNC) – 1 incident.

As far as radio stations are concerned, Accra-based Happy FM topped the pack of stations that recorded the use of abusive expressions on their platforms with 17 out of the 39 incidents, followed by Neat FM and Tamale-based Radio Justice with four incidents each.

