Presidential, parliamentary aspirants submit nomination forms today

The offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) across the country will today Thursday, September 29 and tomorrow be the centre of active politicking as aspirants in the December elections return nominations forms.

The presidential and parliamentary aspirants are expected to present their nomination forms to the EC which is the final stage in determining their eligibility to contest the elections.

Sixteen political party presidential aspirants and seven independent candidates picked up nomination forms and are expected to file them by close of Friday.

A GH¢50,000 filing fee for presidential aspirants and GH¢ 10,000 for parliamentary candidates have become contentious as some political parties move to prevent the EC from charging the fees.

The revised figures represent a 500 percent increase over what candidates paid in the 2012 elections.

Some aspirants say they will not be able to raise the required money which they describe as exorbitant.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has as sued the EC and government through the Attorney-General over the filing fees.

The party is among other things seeking a declaration that “the filing fees are arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable”.

Also, the EC is requesting aspirants to declare their assets – a new requirement by the elections management body that is being criticised as unlawful.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed President John Mahama will submit his form by noon Thursday to seal his re-election bid.

The EC indicates the following as eligibility criteria on its website:

- Candidates are urged to take the contents of the statutory declarations seriously, understanding the full legal implications of admissions made under oath.

- Candidates are to take note of the requirement under law to ensure that their tax obligations are met in full or the need to make satisfactory arrangements in respect of tax obligations with the appropriate Authority.

- Candidates are to take note of the requirement to declare their assets to the Auditor-General in order to meet the eligibility criteria.

- Candidates are to ensure that the following details are written in block letters on the back of the photographs accompanying the nomination forms:

Names (without titles);

Age;

Sex;

Political party/Independent (as the case may be).

The pictures should show both ears, on a red background and should be post card size.

- Nomination forms should also be submitted with the requisite filing fees in bankers’ draft. The Commission will NOT accept cheques or cash.

- Political parties can make bulk payments for their candidates at the Head Office of the Electoral Commission. Independent parliamentary candidates can only pay filing fees at the Constituency level.

