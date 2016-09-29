Ho Rotract donates to primary school

The community Rotaract Club of Ho has donated academic materials to the Adaklu Dzakpo D/A Primary School.

Items donated include exercise books, pens, pencils and rulers.

Taking turns to advice the children, the Rotaractors advised the pupils to resolve to work hard towards a bright future.

President of the Ho community Rotaract Club, Simon Fafali Awumey, said the club, which is a subsidiary of the Rotary Club, is committed to helpingthe less privileged in the society.

“We love to put smile on the faces of those people that need it most" he said.

Addressing a gathering of parents at the school during the donation, the leadership of the club advised them to be involved in the development of their wards stating that they should see their children’s education as a life-long investment.

The Rotractors expressed disappointment at the poor participation of fathers in the education of the children as was evidenced by few numbers of fathers at the event.

Some of the pupils said the donation will spur them to work assiduously to become good citizens.