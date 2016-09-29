Reinhard Bonnke crusade to attract 1000 security officers

One thousand security personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order at the Christ For All Nations (CFAN) crusade, to be hosted in the Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo regional capital.

The crusade is expected to be attended by 400,000 people.

The security officers would be selected from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service.

According to Apostle Mark Andoh, the Chairman of the planning committee, about 20,000 ushers are expected to support the security agencies in their work.

The Greater Peace Gospel Crusade, which is expected to usher in the spirit of peace and tranquility during and beyond Election 2016, would host German International Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

Reinhard Bonnke

Addressing a meeting of pastors, church leaders and workers on preparations toward the four-day crusade scheduled for November 3 to November 6, Apostle Andoh said preparations for the great gathering of the believers and unbelievers are steadily progressing.

He explained that out-patient and in-patient department set-ups would be mounted at the crusade grounds to attend to emergency cases. There would be also two standby ambulances.

Apostle Andoh said temporal structures would be put up for the various denominations and very soon giant billboards would be erected at vantage points, while the national flag would also be hoisted in the Sunyani Municipality.

He said arrangements had been made for special mobile toilets and urinals, whilst vehicles would also be provided to convey participants to and fro.

Apostle Andoh expressed optimism that the crusade would bring salvation, spiritual peace and progress to Ghana and consolidate the democratic gains.