Goil appoints first Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors of the Ghana Oil Company limited, GOIL, has appointed Mr. Alex Josiah Adzew as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

His appointment, which was announced at the 427th meeting of the Board, takes effect from 1st of October, 2016.

Until his appointment, Mr Alex Adzew was the Fuel Marketing Manager of the Company.

As the new and first Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Mr. Adzew will be directly responsible for the general operations of the company and will report to the Group Chief Executive.

Mr. Alex Adzew brings to his new position, the advantage of hands- on field knowledge and distinct managerial competence needed to drive GOIL to the next phase of its business.

CAREER AND EXPERIENCE

Mr Alex Josiah Adzew, a Mechanical Engineer by profession, has a wealth of work practice and experience in the petroleum industry having joined Ghana Oil Company in 1992 initially as Sales Engineer from the Tractor and Equipment (Division of Unilever) where he was the Inventory Control Manager.

Since joining GOIL, Mr. Adzew has served in various capacities as Sales Engineer in the Takoradi Zonal Office and Senior Sales Engineer / Special Assistant to the Area Manager for the Western Region. He was later transferred to the Head Office as Lubricants Marketing Manager with additional responsibilities for L.P.Gas, Bunkering and Aviation business.

Through hard-work he became the Head of Department of Technical and Special Products with a special mandate to spear-head the entry of GOIL into the Aviation Industry as well as the Bunkering Business.

In January 2013, he was appointed the Fuels Marketing Manager of the Company, a position he has held to date and has been an integral part of GOIL’s successful rebranding campaign and retail network expansion programme.

Over the period, Alex Josiah Adzew has had a wealth of practical field experience under his belt, having attended various courses, seminars and undertaken business trips to support the company in the areas of Lubricants, Bunkering, Aviation, Marketing, Finance, Project Management and Retail Network development.

In March 2016, he participated in International Oil Trading Course in Princeton-Oxford in the U.K to get the company prepared to take its leadership role in the petroleum downstream sector following the deregulation of petroleum prices.

His interest in career excellence motivated him to participate in some local and international courses including Leadership skills for managers, Positioning Companies for Export Competitiveness, Health Safety and Environmental Training for Marketing Staff, Effective Credit Control as well as in Banking.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

Mr Adzew holds a First Class BSc (Hons) Mechanical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (1990); Executive Master of Business Administration (Money and Banking) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

VISION

Mr. Alex Adzew’s appointment is happening at a time Ghana’s foremost and indigenous Oil Marketing Company is pivoted on the path of expansion and growth following a string of achievements and recognition of excellence in the industry.

GOIL was recently named to the number 2 position on the GIPC listing of companies in Ghana, and was recognized as the best listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the largest company in the country and is now the leading Oil Marketing Company in Ghana with the biggest share of the market.

GOIL is excited to welcome Mr Adzew to his new position to team up with the Group Chief Executive to lead a crop of self-driven and competent managers assisted by a visionary board to drive the vision of the company.

